Ex-Arsenal star makes huge Nagelsmann claim as RB Leipzig boss linked with Premier League move

With a number of vacant managerial positions popping up all over Europe from Bayern Munich to Tottenham, Julian Nagelsmann’s name is one that is repeatedly surfacing in reports.

Whilst Arsenal have not been expressly linked with a replacement themselves, former Gunners star Kevin Campbell has argued that his old club shouldn’t be even considering the German with Mikel Arteta at the helm.

“Naglesman is a good young manager but the Premier League has got loads of quality managers and teams,” the 51-year-old told Football Insider.

“He plays vibrant football but the bottom line is trophies – he hasn’t won any yet. That’s the whole point. I don’t know if he can take them to the next level.

“That criticism got levelled at Arteta but he won an FA Cup within six months. He’s a novice but look what he’s done.

“Naglesmann has built a good reputation but could he do it with Spurs? Could he take on the power teams? I honestly don’t know.”

It’s a bold claim from the ex-striker, particularly considering how the FA Cup has fallen in prestige in recent times.

Some may argue that Nagelsmann’s efforts in the Bundesliga – with his RB Leipzig side currently second, 10 points behind leaders Bayern Munich – are more indicative of quality, with Arsenal struggling to break out of the midtable.

That being said, we’re unlikely to see any major changes at the Emirates Stadium any time soon, with Arteta likely to oversee a long-term project with the London outfit.