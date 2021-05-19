Real Madrid look set to price Arsenal out of move for midfielder this summer

Real Madrid will not be entertaining offers for Arsenal loanee Martin Odegaard for less than €70M, according to Don Balon.

Odegaard, who was once one of the most promising young players on the planet, saw his development stunt somewhat after his move to Real Madrid as a teenager.

It took until his loan spell with Real Sociedad last campaign until Odegaard was able to make an impact at a professional level, which earned him a spot in Zinedine Zidane’s squad for the 2020/21 campaign.

Unfortunately for the Norwegian, his opportunities were scarce under the Frenchman, which left him with very little choice but to leave on loan once again, with Arsenal signing him in the January transfer window.

Odegaard has become an important figure for the Gunners, but it looks unlikely that he will be playing his football at the Emirates come the start of next season.

As per Don Balon, €70M (£60.4M) is the magic number from Florentino Perez’s point of view, and it’s difficult to see Arsenal having the necessary funds to pay that, especially without any European football.

You imagine that Odegaard will return to Real Madrid for pre-season, and only in the event that a considerable offer comes in for him will he be departing.

