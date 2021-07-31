Chelsea tracking Saint-Etienne teenage prospect, Atalanta and Borussia Dortmund also keen

Chelsea are interested in signing Saint-Etienne prospect Lucas Gourna-Douath, according to RMC Sport.

Chelsea have made a habit in recent seasons of stockpiling some of the world’s most exciting talent.

It may seem a little inconsequential reporting on links between the Blues and players like Gourna-Douath, who is just 17-years-old, with the reality being he’ll likely never make an appearance for the club, should he sign.

Still, RMC Sport believe that the teenager is of interest to Chelsea, with Marina Granovskaia probably licking her lips at the prospect of flipping him for big-money further down the line.

MORE: Chelsea showed an interest in signing player recently acquired by Arsenal

The report claims that Chelsea will face competition from Atalanta, who are thought to be preparing a €10M bid, as well as Borussia Dortmund, who LOVE a talented youngster, as has been well-established.

Ultimately, if Chelsea want a player they usually get them. That’s not applicable in all cases, but when we’re discussing a 17-year-old playing his football for a club like Saint-Etienne, it applies.

We’ll have to wait and see if Marina is able to work her magic and get him through the door.