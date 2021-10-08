(Video) Announcement of first five Ballon d’Or nominees sees Chelsea duo make shortlist

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

The first five nominees for this year’s Ballon d’Or award have been announced.

The prestigious award, which is presented by French news magazine ‘France Football’, is one of the oldest and most highly-regarded individual awards in professional football.

Previous winners have included Lionel Messi (6), Cristiano Ronaldo (5), Zinedine Zidane (1) and Marco van Basten (3).

MORE: AC Milan defender gives brutal assessment of Chelsea star’s recent performance

More Stories / Latest News
AC Milan defender gives brutal assessment of Chelsea star’s recent performance
Ronaldo wants Man United to raid former club and sign £85m rated Juventus superstar
Arsenal duo eyeing January exits as Arteta faces injury dilemma

This year’s list includes Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland, Juventus veteran Leonardo Bonucci and Chelsea midfield duo Mason Mount and N’Golo Kante.

More Stories Erling Haaland Leonardo Bonucci Mason Mount N'Golo Kante Riyad Mahrez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.