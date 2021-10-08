(Video) Announcement of first five Ballon d’Or nominees sees Chelsea duo make shortlist

The first five nominees for this year’s Ballon d’Or award have been announced.

The prestigious award, which is presented by French news magazine ‘France Football’, is one of the oldest and most highly-regarded individual awards in professional football.

Previous winners have included Lionel Messi (6), Cristiano Ronaldo (5), Zinedine Zidane (1) and Marco van Basten (3).

MORE: AC Milan defender gives brutal assessment of Chelsea star’s recent performance

This year’s list includes Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland, Juventus veteran Leonardo Bonucci and Chelsea midfield duo Mason Mount and N’Golo Kante.