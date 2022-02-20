Video: Harry Maguire hits back at critics with Man United opening goal against Leeds

Leeds United FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Harry Maguire has headed in an opening goal for Manchester United away to Leeds in this afternoon’s big Premier League clash.

The England international has not been at his best recently, so will have enjoyed this goal in a big game against Man Utd’s rivals…

It hasn’t been the best start to today’s game at Elland Road, with Cristiano Ronaldo missing a big chance earlier on.

Maguire made no mistake, however, powering home with great quality.

More Stories Harry Maguire

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.