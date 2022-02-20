Video: Harry Maguire hits back at critics with Man United opening goal against Leeds

Harry Maguire has headed in an opening goal for Manchester United away to Leeds in this afternoon’s big Premier League clash.

The England international has not been at his best recently, so will have enjoyed this goal in a big game against Man Utd’s rivals…

Harry Maguire breaks the deadlock! ? The Manchester United captain gets on the end of Luke Shaw's corner to nod the away side into the lead! pic.twitter.com/4fxDOJ6MqY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 20, 2022

Manchester United score from a corner for the first time this season—at the 140th attempt ? (via @TelemundoSports)pic.twitter.com/cgq2LgZJaM — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 20, 2022

It hasn’t been the best start to today’s game at Elland Road, with Cristiano Ronaldo missing a big chance earlier on.

Maguire made no mistake, however, powering home with great quality.