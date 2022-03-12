Ronaldo becomes the greatest scorer of all-time after sensational hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur

Cristiano Ronaldo certainly has a way doesn’t he. And today he became the highest ever goalscorer as recognised by FIFA.

Ronaldo’s hat-trick which showcased all of his party tricks – a long-range howitzer, a clinical tap-in and a thundering header – moved the 37-year-old on to 807 career goals, overtaking the previous record holder Josef Bican with his and United’s second on the night.

It also puts him up to 12 Premier League goals for the season. It is a very welcome return to form for him after a run of nine games where he had scored just once.

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Josef Bican's record for the most goals in competitive matches in football history ? pic.twitter.com/E8NWuSR5eZ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 12, 2022

However, it wouldn’t be a Ronaldo day if there wasn’t some other record or special accolade he was also getting on the side.

Indeed, his trio of goals today is his 59th career hat-trick, it was his second hat-trick in a Manchester United shirt, and he now goes second behind Teddy Sheringham for the oldest player to ever score a hat-trick in the Premier League.

?? Oldest hat-trick scorers in PL 37y & 146d Teddy Sheringham

37y & 35d CRISTIANO RONALDO

36y & 60d Gordon Strachan pic.twitter.com/Rbv3FBol07 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 12, 2022

The gap between his hat-trick today and the one he netted against Newcastle all the way back in 2008 is also the longest gap between hat-tricks ever in Premier League history, 14 years and 59 days.

Although back then, even though everyone could see how good he was already, no one would have imagined he would break all these records across his career.

14 – Cristiano Ronaldo scored his second Premier League hat-trick and first since January 2008 against Newcastle. His two trebles were separated by 14 years & 59 days, the longest gap between hat-tricks for a player in Premier League history. Longevity. pic.twitter.com/UaOf7CU3yU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 12, 2022

It is truly a testament to him as an athlete and an individual to have this irrepressible drive to carry on going and winning things.