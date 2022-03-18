Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target Christopher Nkunku has been called up to the latest France squad.

Nkunku has finally been called up to the senior squad, after an impressive season at RB Leipzig. The 24-year-old has managed 24 goals and assists in 25 league games this season, surpassing his total in every season of his career so far.

Nkunku will cost around £62.5m and both United and Arsenal are interested in the Frenchman, according to The Sun. Although not directly, Nkunku being called up to the national team could make it more difficult for the aforementioned clubs to sign him.

Once a player starts playing well on the international stage, their price normally skyrockets. In every major tournament, multiple players are signed off the back of their performances.

The likes of Mesut Ozil, James Rodriguez, Sami Khedira, Denzel Dumfries and many, many more, secured big moves after impressing at a tournament.

Arsenal and Manchester United may need to act fast in their efforts to sign the in-form winger, especially with the upcoming World Cup starting in November. If Nkunku and many other talents impress this winter, the January transfer window is going to be a busy one.

The likelihood is, the £62.5m price tag that Leipzig are reportedly asking for will rapidly increase if he starts playing well for his country.