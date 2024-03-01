Mauricio Pochettino confirms Christopher Nkunku injury blow

Mauricio Pochettino has delivered some more bad news about Christopher Nkunku.

The French attacker, who joined from RB Leipzig for a reported £52 million last summer, has yet to really get his Chelsea career up and running.

Plagued by injuries, Nkunku, 26, has already missed 28 games across all competitions, and according to his manager, the 26-year-old is set for another spell on the sidelines.

Having been introduced as a second-half substitute during last weekend’s Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool, Nkunku, who came on with 20 minutes left to go, actually managed 50 minutes due to the game going to extra time.

However, even though the midfielder only recently returned, his brief Wembley cameo seems to have set him back with his manager confirming he will miss the next month’s worth of action.

Mauricio Pochettino confirms Christopher Nkunku injury

“Nkunku suffered a problem in his hamstring,” Pochettino told reporters ahead of Brentford, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“We will see in a few weeks if he can be available. He’s been a little bit unlucky because to suffer again is always tough for a player.”

Should Nkunku be out until the end of the month, he will miss the following fixtures:

Premier League: Brentford (2 March)

Premier League: Newcastle United (11 March)

FA Cup (Quarter-Final): Leicester City (16 March)

Premier League: Burnley (30 March)