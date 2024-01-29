(Photo) Christopher Nkunku returns to Chelsea training

Chelsea have been handed a major boost ahead of a tricky period of fixtures.

Christopher Nkunku, who signed in the summer from RB Leipzig for £52 million (Sky Sports), has yet to really get his Chelsea career up and running.

Suffering from back-to-back injuries, the 26-year-old Frenchman has managed just four appearances so far for the Blues.

However, making a return from injury recently, the former PSG starlet has been spotted in first-team training ahead of Wednesday night’s Premier League blockbuster against table-toppers Liverpool.

?? Great news for Chelsea today as Christopher Nkunku was training with the squad ahead of Liverpool game on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/l0lfYyECxp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2024

The Blues’ next two fixtures after they travel to Anfield will see them host Wolves before travelling to the Midlands to play an FA Cup Fourth Round replay against Aston Villa, and fans will be keeping everything crossed that Nkunku can finally string a run of games together.