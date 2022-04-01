Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has discussed Steven Bergwijn’s situation at the club amid some uncertainty over the Dutchman’s long-term future.

The former PSV forward has struggled to live up to expectations in his time at Spurs, but it seems Conte still thinks he has the potential to make an impact in his side.

Speaking at his press conference today, in the video below, the Italian tactician gave reporters some idea about his plans for Bergwijn and what the player can to do improve his situation after being asked if the 24-year-old has a future under him…

Conte said: “He’s a player different to the others we have in the squad, he’s very good one v one. He can beat his man and create chances for him and others to score.

“I think he has great space for improvement … he has to continue to work in the way that he’s doing. For us, he’s an important player.”

He added: “He has to continue, he has to believe in himself more. He’s a young player with great space for improvement, so he has to continue to work to improve with the ball and without the ball, and help the team in every moment, because football is a team game.

“For sure, we are talking about a player who is doing important improvement.”