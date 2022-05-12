Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly progressing in talks over a summer transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

The France international is a target for PSG, and is said to be keen on the prospect of a move to the French capital, with talks progressing well, according to ESPN.

Pogba has struggled in his time at Old Trafford, but it’s not too surprising that he remains a highly regarded talent who’d be of interest to someone like PSG.

We’ve so often seen Pogba play much better than he has for Man Utd, with the 29-year-old looking a different player when he represents the French national team, while he also shone at former club Juventus.

It could well be that Pogba would get back to his best at PSG, with the pace of the game in Ligue 1 perhaps a better fit for his talents.

There had been talk of interest from Manchester City, which Fabrizio Romano cleared up in his exclusive CaughtOffside column earlier this week.

It surely makes more sense for Pogba to look to leave the Premier League, and he could end up being a smart signing for PSG on a free.

The former Juve man has allowed his United contract to run down, and one imagines most fans probably won’t miss him, even if there’s bound to be regret that they never got to see him at his best.