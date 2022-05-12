(Video) Arsenal’s NLD nightmare continues as Son makes it 3-0 to Spurs

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham Hotspur is pretty much out of sight during Thursday’s North London Derby.

Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites have been excellent for the game’s first 47-minutes.

Two goals from star striker Harry Kane heaped the pressure on Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, who would have known that anything less than a draw away against their arch-rivals would leave the race for the top four wide open with just two games to play.

MORE: Opinion: three players who will be on Ten Hag’s agenda in Man Utd recruitment meeting

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Raphinha upset with Leeds fan after strange decision
(Video) Harry Kane nets 15-minute brace vs. Arsenal as Spurs in cruise control
(Video) Rob Holding shown red for nonsensical shoulder barge vs. Spurs

If the scoreline wasn’t bad enough, defender Rob Holding was also shown a red card following a poor challenge earlier in the game’s first half.

Following what has been a disastrous display from the red half of London, attacker Son has since made it three-nil.

More Stories Son

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.