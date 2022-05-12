(Video) Arsenal’s NLD nightmare continues as Son makes it 3-0 to Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur is pretty much out of sight during Thursday’s North London Derby.

Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites have been excellent for the game’s first 47-minutes.

Two goals from star striker Harry Kane heaped the pressure on Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, who would have known that anything less than a draw away against their arch-rivals would leave the race for the top four wide open with just two games to play.

If the scoreline wasn’t bad enough, defender Rob Holding was also shown a red card following a poor challenge earlier in the game’s first half.

Following what has been a disastrous display from the red half of London, attacker Son has since made it three-nil.