(Video) Antonio Conte races up to Son to apologise for subbing him vs. Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur thrashed rivals Arsenal three-nil during Thursday’s enthralling North London Derby.

The white half of London would have known that anything less than a win would more or less end their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Despite the magnitude of the game, as well as the pressure, Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites ran out emphatic winners.

A brace from Harry Kane and a third from Son Heung-min put the tie to bed.

Unfortunately for Son, who is vying to be crowned the Premier League’s top goalscorer, his manager opted to bring him off with around 20-minutes still left to play.

Annoyed at the decision, the South Korea international didn’t look too happy when walking off the pitch, however, following the full-time whistle, Conte was quick to embrace the 29-year-old attacker.