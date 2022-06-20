Manchester United identify two alternatives to defensive transfer target

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and Director John Murtough have reportedly shortlisted defenders Pau Torres and David Carmo as Jurrien Timber alternatives.

Following what has been a majorly disappointing 2021/22 season from start to finish, the 20-times league winners must find a way to become competitive again.

New boss Ten Hag will be expected to help turn United’s fortunes around by delving into the transfer market with many positions needing significant improvement.

One area in need of improvement this summer is the back line, with United identifying Ajax defender Timber as their defensive priority.

However, recent reports by Dutch journalist Mike Verweij have suggested that the youngster is leaning more towards staying with Ajax (as per MEN).

It has now been reported that ten Hag and Director Murtough have shortlisted two backups for the 21-year-old in the form of Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres and Braga defender David Carmo.

Ten Hag and United director John Murtough have shortlisted Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres and Braga defender David Carmo as alternatives to Timber. pic.twitter.com/lb9hTVNPL7 — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) June 20, 2022

Torres has frequently been linked with a switch to the Theatre of Dreams after an impressive campaign with Villarreal, where he made 47 appearances across all competitions.

Carmo has been with Braga since 2015 and made his senior debut in 2020 at the age of 20. The 6’4″ centre-back has since made 56 senior appearances for the club after missing 51 games due to an ankle injury (Transfermarkt).