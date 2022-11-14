Sky Sports reporter sarcastically lists all the times Ten Hag disrespected Ronaldo

Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy has come out in defence of Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag after Cristiano Ronaldo criticised the Dutch coach in an interview with Piers Morgan.

The Portuguese superstar said in the controversial chat with Morgan that he has no respect for Ten Hag because the United boss has no respect for him.

Ronaldo stated via Fabrizio Romano: “I don’t have respect for Erik ten Hag because he doesn’t show respect for me.

“If you don’t have respect for me, I will never have any for you.”

Ten Hag has been heavily praised for how he has handled Ronaldo this season, despite the 37-year-old constantly disrupting key months for the new Man United coach, and Sky Sports’ Man United reporter Melissa Reddy has now listed all the times the Dutch coach has disrespected Ronaldo since the start of the season, sarcastically.

“The feeling inside Old Trafford now is that it is almost over between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United”

Reddy listed the following moments where Ten Hag has publicly backed the Man United striker and sarcastically labelled them under the ‘disrespect’ banner:

Stressed he missed the pre-season tour for personal reasons, “he’s part of the plan”, scolded press when the focus was just on him leaving the friendly early, care over his legacy, no fuss over disciplining him, reintegrated him immediately and made him captain.

The reporter points out that Ten Hag has done a lot to back Ronaldo and it is in fact the other way around, as it has been Ronaldo not only disrespecting the new Man United boss but the club as a whole.