‘I’m pretty sure’: Ashley Williams thinks Newcastle player is getting frustrated

England were held to a goalless draw against the United States in the World Cup last night.

The likes of Harry Kane failed to get on the score sheet for the Three Lions but Gareth Southgate chose not to bring on the Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson as England continued to search for a breakthrough.

Wilson has done well for Newcastle this season and he made a cameo against Iran during England’s group opener in the World Cup.

The 30-year-old Newcastle striker set up a goal for England during his short cameo against Iran and he would have expected to come on against the United States when England were in desperate need of a goal.

Former Premier League player and pundit Ashley Williams claims that the Newcastle star will be frustrated with Southgate’s decision to leave him on the bench when his side needed a goal.

The 30-year-old will be full of confidence right now and he will feel that he could have made a difference for his country in the final third against the United States.

Williams said to BBC Sport: “I’m pretty sure Callum Wilson is sitting there tonight watching the game thinking: ‘when am I going to see any minutes of this World Cup?’”.