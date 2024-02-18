Steve Bruce urges Man Utd to complete signing of Newcastle forward

Former Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has suggested that Manchester United should raid his old club for the signing of Callum Wilson.

The England international has been a key player for the Magpies, and one imagines he could surely do a decent job at an even bigger club.

Man Utd are a little short of depth up front, so could surely do well to bring in someone experienced like Wilson to ensure there’s not too much pressure on youngster Rasmus Hojlund.

Bruce rates Wilson highly and has talked him up as a potential signing for the Red Devils.

“Wilson is a proven goal scorer, just look at his figures. The kid stacks up,” Bruce said.

“He’s unfortunately had a few injuries but when he’s fit he’s a very good player.

“I’m not surprised he’s linked with clubs including Man United at all because if you look at his record, especially since he’s been at Newcastle, he’s turned himself into a very, very good number nine.”