Chelsea reach £34m agreement to sign 21-year-old defender, contract until 2029

Chelsea FC
Chelsea have reached a total agreement with AS Monaco to sign defender Benoit Badiashile.

That’s according to a recent report from transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Blues are set to sign the 21-year-old on a six-and-a-half-year deal.

Chelsea will pay £34m (€38m) for Badiashile – a player who is widely regarded as one of Europe’s most high-potential young stars.

Clearly rating the Monaco youth graduate very highly, fans will be delighted that their club has found a way to get the centre-back to commit his long-term future to the Londoners.

Following Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen’s exits last summer, Chelsea are definitely in need of centre-back reinforcements and when it comes to the incoming capture of Badiashile for less than £40m, the Blues’ business could be some of their best in recent seasons.

The player will undergo his medical at the start of next week, and assuming all goes well, he could be in line to make his club debut against Man City on Thursday.

