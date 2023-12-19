Video: Huge Badiashile error gifts Newcastle the lead at Stamford Bridge

It was a gift that Newcastle’s Callum Wilson couldn’t pass up as Benoit Badiashile’s incredible howler presented the forward with an easy chance to put the visitors 1-0 up in their Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Wilson had picked up the ball in his own half thanks to a wayward Chelsea pass, and he made a beeline for Thiago Silva in Chelsea’s back line.

Though he got past the Brazilian, Badiashile was the covering defender and just needed to clear the ball or pass back to his keeper.

He did neither and made a complete mess of things, allowing Wilson to nip in and fire home.

Callum Wilson gives Newcastle the lead with a BRILLIANT run! ?? pic.twitter.com/Hfwa60yOWS — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 19, 2023

GOAL!!! Callum Wilson scores after a comedy of errors in the Chelsea defence. An absolute HOWLER!#beINSPORTS #CFC #NUFC pic.twitter.com/V7JqAMNhKP — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) December 19, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports and beIN Sports