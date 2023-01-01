“He’s got everything” – West Ham ace names Liverpool star as best opponent he’s faced

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has named Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk as the best opponent he’s ever faced.

The Hammers forward is clearly a huge fan of Van Dijk, saying the Netherlands international has got everything and that he hasn’t got a bad word to say about him.

Van Dijk has certainly been a hugely influential player for Liverpool since his big move from Southampton in January 2018, and many fans and pundits would surely agree that he’s been one of the finest centre-backs of the last decade or so.

See the video below as Antonio makes it clear just how highly he thinks of the 31-year-old…

Speaking to Sky Sports, Antonio named Van Dijk as the best opponent he’s come up against without much hesitation, saying: “Virgil van Dijk. Mate, he’s got everything.

“He’s quick, he’s strong, he’s good looking, he’s got it all.

“I can’t say a bad word about him. He’s got everything.”

Antonio has been a fine performer in the Premier League in the last few years, so it’s some praise for Van Dijk that he’s clearly found the Dutch defender so difficult to play against.