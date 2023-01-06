Video: Hilarious scenes as two fans invade the pitch and do the trademark Ronaldo celebration in the Saudi League

During a Saudi League game, two fans managed to get onto the pitch and perform the signature Cristiano Ronaldo SUII celebration.

Ronaldo’s world-record move to Saudi club Al-Nassr has brought a great amount of attention to the local football there. The impact can be seen just by the overnight increase in followers of the club’s Instagram account. The account grew from 860k to 9.6m in only a couple of days.

And it is no surprise that the fans are extremely excited to watch one of the biggest stars in the world play for them.

And two such fans were not shy to show their excitement as they successfully invaded the pitch during a league game and performed Ronaldo’s trademark celebration. And perhaps the best part about the clip was to hear the entire stadium respond with “SUIIII”.

Watch the video below: