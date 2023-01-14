‘Not trusted’ – Journalist believes Eddie Howe doesn’t believe in Newcastle star

Newcastle United are experiencing an incredible season under Eddie Howe’s management but one fan favourite has not played much and The Athletic’s Chris Waugh believes the Magpies boss doesn’t trust the star.

That is, of course, Allan Saint-Maximin who used to entertain the St. James’ Park faithful with his speed and flair but has not been part of Howe’s plans this season.

Waugh believes the Newcastle boss doesn’t trust him to do defensive work and that the winger needs to keep working on that side of his game before regaining a spot in the starting 11.

The reporter took part in a Q&A on The Athletic’s website and was asked about what is going on with Saint-Maximin.

“There has not, as far as I understand it, been the reported “bust-up” with Howe some have claimed,” Waugh wrote.

“The issue with Saint-Maximin, however, is that he is someone who requires careful management in a squad that mostly doesn’t need such a delicate approach. He has undoubtedly been given more leeway than others have been, though he has also been trying to listen to advice from Howe and the coaches.

“His lack of football recently is mainly three-pronged: firstly, he has struggled to regain full fitness following a series of injuries; secondly, he has not needed to be restored immediately as the team has been performing so well; thirdly, he is not trusted in a defensive sense as much as other players yet and needs to keep working on that side of his game.”