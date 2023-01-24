West Ham eyeing a move for 12-goal Ligue 1 ace

West Ham United are reportedly keen on signing the FC Lorient striker Terem Moffi.

According to Dean Jones, the Hammers are looking to sign the Nigerian international who has scored 12 goals in the league this season.

The likes of Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca have been largely underwhelming this season and West Ham will need to improve their attacking options in order to improve during the second half of the season.

Moffi certainly has the potential to develop into a key player for the Hammers and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with the French outfit.

A club of West Ham’s stature will be expected to finish the top half at the very least but things have clearly not gone according to plan for them.

Despite being backed heavily during the summer transfer window, David Moyes has not been able to get the best out of his players this season.

The Scottish manager will certainly hope that the likes of Moffi can hit the ground running if the transfer goes through this month. The striker certainly has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in English football and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.