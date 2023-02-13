Arsenal lay foundations of a new deal for 21-year-old ace

Arsenal are keen on agreeing on a new deal for William Saliba.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Gunners are keen on extending the 21-year-old defender’s contract.

The report claims that the parties have now met to lay the foundations of a new deal and the indications are there that the player will sign an extension until the summer of 2027.

Saliba has been a key player for Arsenal since returning from his loan spell and he has a big future ahead of him. The 21-year-old has helped Arsenal climb to the top of the table this season and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can win the title.

The French defender has all the attributes to develop into a top-class player and Arsenal need to hold on to him for the long run. There has been interest from other European clubs but Saliba is unlikely to be tempted to leave the London club.

The 21-year-old is an undisputed starter for the Gunners and he has no reason to leave the London club in the near future. He will be hoping to develop further with regular football and fulfill his tremendous potential at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has played a key role in his development and the Arsenal boss will be hoping to help him improve further.

Saliba will be hoping to cement his place in the national team setup now and regular football at Arsenal will certainly strengthen his case in the coming months.