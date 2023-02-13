Elon Musk keeping an eye on Manchester United ahead of Friday deadline for bid

Twitter and Tesla owner Elon Musk is reportedly keeping an eye on Manchester United ahead of a potential bid for the Premier League giants.

Musk, 51, is the second richest man in the world at the moment, with a net worth of around $188.6bn, so is one of only a few names who can easily afford to buy Man Utd.

The Daily Mail claim Musk is wondering if there might be an opportunity to bid for the Red Devils before Friday’s deadline, with a number of other potential buyers also in the mix.

Musk is certainly the biggest name to be linked with United, though, and some fans might be concerned about him becoming the owner after some controversial incidents since he took over Twitter.

The South African-born businessman is a divisive figure, and it remains to be seen if his other business ventures really make him suitable to running one of the world’s biggest football clubs.

Musk previously joked about buying the club but the Mail note that he has also made more serious comments about his support of the club.