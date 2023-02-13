Newcastle wanted Spain star instead of Anthony Gordon in January

Newcastle United were reportedly keen to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams before eventually bringing in Anthony Gordon from Everton this January.

The Magpies were in the market for new attacking players during the winter market and were also linked with big names like James Maddison, but in the end Gordon was the player they went for.

Williams has impressed in La Liga, however, and it seems he was ahead of Gordon on Newcastle’s list of priorities initially, so it will be interesting to see if they look at him again in the future.

Newcastle are continuing to challenge for a top four place, but look in need of a bit more in attack as they generally haven’t scored enough, meaning they’ve failed to turn a large number of draws into wins.