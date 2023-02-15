Video: Bukayo Saka levels for Arsenal after controversial penalty decision

Arsenal are level at the Emirates in their top-of-the-table clash with Man City after a Bukayo Saka penalty makes it 1-1 following a controversial decision to award the spot-kick. 

The Gunners went behind in the match after Kevin De Bruyne spectacularly lobbed Ramsdale following a poor Tomiyasu backpass.

However, Arsenal drew level 18 minutes later from the penalty spot, which was converted by Saka. The decision to award it was a controversial one as Ederson had nowhere to go as Nketiah clashed into the Man City goalkeeper.

