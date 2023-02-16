Gabriel Agbonlahor claims one Arsenal player ‘always has a mistake in him’

Arsenal crashed to a 3-1 defeat against defending champions Manchester City in the Premier League last night.

The Gunners put on an impressive display but they were beaten by an equally talented Manchester City side who turned on the style during the second half of the game.

Late goals from Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland sealed a vital three points for Manchester City and the two teams are now level on points at the top of the table. That said, Arsenal have a game in hand and they could replace Manchester City at the top of the table if they win it.

Arsenal will be hoping to go all the way in the Premier League title race and win the league this season. However, they will have to tighten up at the back in order for that to happen.

Defender Gabriel Magalhaes looked shaky at the back against Manchester City and the Brazilian has been criticised heavily following his performance last night.

Former Aston Villa striker and Talksport pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Gabriel always has a mistake in him and it remains to be seen whether the Brazilian can bounce back strongly and cut out the mistakes from his game.

Agbonlahor said: “Gabriel always has a mistake in him. He got away with the penalty. Then Haaland’s goal happened. Poor all round.”

It will be interesting to see if Mikel Arteta is prepared to take the defender out of the firing line and help him regain his confidence in the coming weeks.

Arsenal will probably have to pair Ben White alongside William Saliba at the heart of the defence and let Takehiro Tomiyasu slot in at the right-back position if they are to drop Gabriel from the starting lineup.