Arsenal’s stats over both league games against Man City show they’re the real deal

Arsenal allowed just two shots on target, and none from open play, in both Premier League games against Manchester City this season.

According to stats man David Wall below, Arsenal limited Man City to just two shots on target at the Emirates Stadium and the Etihad Stadium, with both efforts coming from corner kicks for Pep Guardiola’s side…

Man City had only 2 shots on target across their league matches against Arsenal this season. None from open play (both from corner kicks). — David Wall (@1DavidWall) March 31, 2024

This is incredible progress by Arsenal since they lost 3-1 and 4-1 in their league fixtures against City last season – two games that contributed to costing them the title to the eventual treble winners.

With attacking talents like Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva, it’s often the case that City simply blow teams away, but they couldn’t manage that against the rock-solid defensive pairing of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Arsenal fans will be delighted to see this improvement at the back, with Saliba also notably picking up the player of the match award in two big games this season away to title rivals City and Liverpool…

Anfield and the Etihad. 23 years of age. William Alain André Gabriel Saliba. pic.twitter.com/fVDEZjpmNS — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) March 31, 2024

Saliba is an absolutely outstanding young player, and it’s clear if the Frenchman had stayed fit last season then Arsenal could’ve had a real chance of keeping the lead they had at the top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal defence looks to make them serious contenders

Writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside earlier today, Romano singled out Saliba and Gabriel for praise for the way they kept City quiet yesterday afternoon.

“It wasn’t a classic between Manchester City and Arsenal yesterday, but still an intriguing tactical contest, and I felt Arsenal defensively are amazing. It was a fantastic performance by William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, with Arsenal limiting City’s chances throughout the game,” Romano said.

“Obviously for now it looks like a good result for Liverpool, who beat Brighton earlier in the day, but I also don’t think it’s over for City yet as we know they never give up, and they showed that when they came from five points behind to overtake Arsenal in the title race last season.”