Paul Merson tips Sky Sports panellist to take Leeds job

Former Arsenal Paul Merson has tipped fellow Sky Sports panellist Tim Sherwood to take over as Leeds United manager.

Jesse Marsch was relieved of his managerial duties following a dismal start to the 2022/2023 campaign with the Whites. The American was in charge of the club for almost a year, narrowly avoiding relegation last season but entering the team into a survival scrap again this time around.

Coaching staff Michael Skubala, Chris Armas and Paco Gallardo have taken charge in interim roles whilst the board continue their search for a permanent addition to the Elland Road dugout.

Despite sitting one point away from the bottom three, Merson does not believe Leeds will be relegated this year and tipped former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder to take on the role of manager.

Merson and Sherwood on Leeds job

Speaking on Soccer Saturday, he said: “I think as we talk today before three o’clock, I think it’s one of the best jobs about. You never take the Southampton job over the Leeds job, any time, but even more so, this could horribly change in two games’ time. The two fixtures you’ve just said, if they get no points in those two games, then I don’t think anybody is going for that job, I think it’s a hard, hard job. I think the man sitting there (Tim Sherwood) – he’s fresh, he has a go and he’s been there before.”

Sherwood responded: “Absolutely. Certainly at Leeds United, I don’t think they get relegated. It’s an unbelievable job.”