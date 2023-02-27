“I want to win everything here” – Major Arsenal star hints at committing long-term future to club

Arenal defender William Saliba has hinted that he is ready to commit his long-term future to the North London club as the centre-back hopes to win many trophies over the coming seasons.

The 21-year-old experienced three loan spells away from Arsenal in France over the last three campaigns, but it has been key to his development, as the French star is now one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League.

Saliba has been a major part of Arsenal putting together a title challenge and has now hinted that he is ready to stay at the club long-term as he wants to win every trophy possible with the club.

The defender has a deal at the Emirates until 2024 but could now follow Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and Mohamed Elneny in putting pen to paper on a new deal this term.

Saliba hints that he is ready to commit his long-term future to Arsenal

Reflecting on his loan spells with Arsenal’s website, Saliba said: “It was a good experience for me, and I came back better.

“I didn’t play one single game here so I always thought about that. I couldn’t leave this amazing club without playing so I always had it in my head to come back and play.

“Before I returned, I wanted to play every game but I didn’t know if that would happen. I worked hard and everyone at the club helped me to be a good starter, but it is not finished.

“I have to keep going and training hard because we are all good; even the players who don’t start. We are all at the same level so that’s good competition.”

The French star then continued with: “I want to win everything possible here, and to put the club back on the very top. I want to win every title.

“We all want to win the Premier League, and I’ve never won a trophy so that’s why I work every day, but we know we have 15 games left and it’s not going to be easy.”