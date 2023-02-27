Newcastle told they can sign Brazil star for ridiculous £176m transfer fee

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are reportedly in the hunt for Flamengo wonderkid Matheus Franca, but it could cost them huge money to get the deal done.

According to Team Talk, it now looks like Franca’s new contract means clubs have to pay his release clause, which is worth a staggering £176million.

Newcastle have the backing of their wealthy Saudi owners, but they surely won’t be pursuing a fee quite like this any time soon.

Franca looks a huge prospect for the future, but this would be a big gamble that has no guarantee of paying off, with some young players failing to build on promising starts in their careers.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea players starting to turn on Graham Potter, some were shocked at squad for Spurs game
Everton and Bournemouth have enquired about signing Swedish goal-machine
Graham Potter identifies key reason as to why Chelsea are underperforming

Newcastle would do better to keep on spending sensibly as they have done so far since the PFI takeover.

Franca would be a fine signing if he can leave for below that clause, but for now this doesn’t look a realistic target for the Magpies.

More Stories Eddie Howe Matheus França

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.