Newcastle United are reportedly in the hunt for Flamengo wonderkid Matheus Franca, but it could cost them huge money to get the deal done.

According to Team Talk, it now looks like Franca’s new contract means clubs have to pay his release clause, which is worth a staggering £176million.

Newcastle have the backing of their wealthy Saudi owners, but they surely won’t be pursuing a fee quite like this any time soon.

Franca looks a huge prospect for the future, but this would be a big gamble that has no guarantee of paying off, with some young players failing to build on promising starts in their careers.

Newcastle would do better to keep on spending sensibly as they have done so far since the PFI takeover.

Franca would be a fine signing if he can leave for below that clause, but for now this doesn’t look a realistic target for the Magpies.