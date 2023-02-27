Newcastle United owners console Eddie Howe and players following Carabao Cup final defeat

Newcastle United’s owners were on hand to comfort Eddie Howe and the players after their 2-0 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United.

Goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford gave the Red Devils the trophy, in what was undoubtedly a disappointing day for Howe’s side…

Still, as the video above shows, it seems Howe still has the support of Amanda Staveley after his side has made so much progress this season.

Newcastle are still in the race for the top four and will surely feel this won’t be their last cup final in the years to come.

