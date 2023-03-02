Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Portuguese defender Antonio Silva at the end of the season.

A report from Fichajes claims that Liverpool are eyeing up a move for the 19-year-old centre-back at the end of the season.

Silva has a contract with Benfica until the summer of 2027 and he has a €100 million release clause in his contract. The Reds will have to pay a premium in order to secure his services and it remains to be seen whether the two parties can come to an agreement.

It is no surprise that Liverpool are looking at centre-backs this summer. The likes of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have regressed significantly and Jurgen Klopp needs to bring in more quality and depth at the back.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are the only reliable central defenders at Liverpool right now.

Silva has the potential to develop into a top-class player and Klopp will be hoping to help him fulfil his potential at Anfield. The 19-year-old will have seen how a number of young players have developed under Klopp and he will fancy his chances of fulfilling his potential under the German manager.

The opportunity to move to Liverpool is likely to be a tempting proposition for the player but his asking price could derail any potential move. Benfica have a reputation for being difficult to negotiate with and they are likely to demand a substantial amount of money for their prized prospect.