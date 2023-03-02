Manchester United and Chelsea join the race to sign 25-year-old Bundesliga star

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel has been linked with a move away from Germany at the end of the season.

A report from Fussball Transfers claims that Manchester United and Chelsea are keen on signing the 25-year-old Switzerland goalkeeper during the summer transfer window.

Manchester United need to add more depth to their goalkeeping department, especially with Dean Henderson expected to leave the club in search of regular football during the summer transfer window.

Kobel would be a quality acquisition for the Red Devils and he could compete with David De Gea for the starting berth. The 25-year-old could then replace the Spaniard as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper eventually in the coming seasons.

As far as Chelsea are concerned, Edouard Mendy has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge and the Blues cannot hope to go into the new season with just one reliable keeper in Kepa Arrizabalaga. Kobel would be a quality acquisition for both Premier League clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

The 25-year-old is an important first-team player for Borussia Dortmund and he has a contract with the German club until the summer of 2026. It remains to be seen whether the Bundesliga side are prepared to cash in on him at the end of the season.

The Swiss international has kept 12 clean sheets across all competitions this season and Dortmund are under no pressure to sell him anytime soon.

It will be interesting to see if the player is tempted to move on when the two Premier League clubs come calling in the summer.