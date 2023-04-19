Chelsea are keen on a move for the Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Greger Kobel.

The 25-year-old Switzerland international has done quite well in the Bundesliga and he has established himself as a key player for Borussia Dortmund.

A report from BILD claims that Chelsea are looking to bring in a quality replacement should the likes of Kepa Arrizabalaga or Eduard Mendy leave the club in the summer.

The Blues cannot hope to head into the new season with just one reliable goalkeeper at their disposal. Kobel could prove to be a quality, long-term addition, and he could compete with Kepa or Mendy for the starting spot next season.

The opportunity to play for a big Premier League club will be an attractive option for the player and he is likely to be tempted if Chelsea come forward with a concrete proposal.

It will be interesting to see if Dortmund are willing to sell the 25-year-old goalkeeper at the end of the season.

They could lose star midfielder Jude Bellingham in the summer and the German club might not be keen on losing two key players in one window.

That said, Chelsea have substantial resources at their disposal and they could submit a lucrative offer for the Swiss international and convince the German club to part with his services.

It has been a disappointing season for Chelsea and they currently find themselves in the bottom half of the league table. They will be hoping to bounce back strongly and challenge for major trophies next season. Signing quality players during the summer transfer window will be crucial to their hopes of getting back to their best.