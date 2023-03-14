Newcastle United have a genuine interest in the potential transfer of Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney ahead of the summer, according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Scotland international could be available for around £40million this summer, but it’s not definite that he’ll be leaving the Emirates Stadium as Mikel Arteta is seemingly keen to keep him.

Still, Newcastle want a left-back and it seems they like Tierney, who has fallen out of favour in the Arsenal first-team this season due to the addition of Oleksandr Zinchenko in the summer.

Aston Villa and Monaco could also be in contention for Tierney, but Jacobs dismissed some slightly outlandish links that the 25-year-old could move to Juventus in a swap deal involving Manuel Locatelli.

“Tierney held face-to-face talks with Arteta to better understand his future and was encouraged to fight for his place. So an exit is not guaranteed. Even Arteta is still undecided whether to let him go, but it will also come down to whether Tierney is satisfied to be a squad player,” Jacobs said.

“Arsenal would demand a fee in excess of the £25m they paid Celtic in 2019. £35-40m is probably the starting point, especially given Tierney is healthily contracted until 2026. Let’s not forget he was Real Madrid-linked for £50m only a year ago.

“Newcastle’s interest is genuine. Left-back is an area Eddie Howe knows he needs to strengthen. I am told Tierney ideally wants European football still, which should rule out Aston Villa despite some links. Villa boss Unai Emery was the manager who brought Tierney to Arsenal, so it’s natural he’s keeping tabs on the situation. Keep an eye on Monaco as well, especially if Caio Henrique leaves. There are suitors tracking the Brazilian despite him signing a new deal last summer until 2027.

“Nothing has been discussed with Juventus despite suggestions Tierney could be offered as part of a swap deal for Manuel Locatelli. Arsenal enquired about Locatelli last summer but were told he wanted to stay at Juventus. Nothing has changed. Juve’s obligation to buy kicks in this summer and even if forced to sell players, Locatelli isn’t one they want to lose.”

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope this situation can be resolved in the summer, with some decent money perhaps there to be made from selling someone who isn’t going to be first choice again any time soon.