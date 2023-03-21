Exclusive: Christian Falk reveals ‘contact’ between Tottenham and Bundesliga coach’s agents as potential managerial solution identified

Tottenham may have already identified their long-term replacement for Antonio Conte should the Italian be sacked, with Christian Falk exclusively revealing to CaughtOffside that the London-based outfit have Oliver Glasner on their shortlist.

Given that there already has been some contact between Spurs and the Frankfurt boss’ agents, the situation could yet develop at speed.

“Chelsea have knocked on Oliver Glasner’s door in the past but he was committed to the project at Frankfurt,” the reliable BILD journalist wrote.

“Now, I heard Frankfurt have tried to arrange a new contract and discuss his future. Glasner told them that he needs time to make that decision, so you see, perhaps, he’s thinking of moving to another club – this could be Tottenham (whom he is on the shortlist of if Antonio Conte should leave the club).

“I don’t think he’s made a decision yet, so let’s see. Hansi Flick was also close to joining Tottenham before he took the Germany job. Tottenham clearly have their eye on Bundesliga coaches, so perhaps Glasner could be their man.

“It’s worth pointing out too that there has already been contact between Tottenham and Glasner’s agents – so this could be one to watch.”

The Bundesliga tactician became the first Austrian coach in 39 years to win a major European trophy after beating Rangers in the Europa League final last year.

With the club performing well in the German top-flight – currently finding themselves in sixth place (what would be an improvement on their 10th-place finish last term) – Glasner’s managerial stock will have far from declined ahead of the summer window.

Should an opening arise to manage a top six team in the Premier League, perhaps Tottenham if Conte’s future remains uncertain, it’s entirely possible that the former Ried star could be tempted to abandon his project with Frankfurt.

It may be a case of acting sooner rather than later, of course, given that Chelsea may very well be in need of a top class coach in the near future should Graham Potter fail to impress before the end of the campaign.