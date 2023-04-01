Video: Ben White doubles Arsenal’s lead just two minutes into the second half

Ben White has doubled Arsenal’s lead within 2 minutes of the second half.

Zinchenko and Martinelli combined before the Brazilian played in a stunning cross in to the far right corner which was put in the back of the net by the late arriving right-back.

The goal puts Arsenal in a comfortable position in the game with a two goal cushion.

Watch the goal below:

A win tonight will restore their 8 point gap at the top of the table.

