In a commanding performance away from home, Arsenal secured a 3-0 victory over Brighton in the Premier League, extending their impressive run in the competition.

However, a particular incident involving Gunners defender Ben White and Brighton’s Pervis Estupinan sparked debate among fans and pundits alike after the game.

Around the 51st-minute mark, tensions rose between White and Estupinan, leading to a confrontation between the two players. White initially shouldered Estupinan, prompting a reaction from the Colombian defender, simply placed his hand on White.

However, White’s reaction was embarrassing as he exaggerated the contact by clutching his throat, simulating being choked, after a few seconds of the contact.

The VAR reviewed the footage after White fell to the ground but found no significant foul play.

As a result, no action was taken against either player, much to the frustration of Brighton fans.

The incident drew swift criticism from fans and pundits, with many accusing White of blatant cheating and attempting to manipulate the situation to his advantage.

Watch below:

Estupinan almost choked Ben White to death Wishing Ben White a speedy recovery ?pic.twitter.com/MAxGNQM7wa — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) April 7, 2024

Arsenal top of the table

It was another solid performance from Mikel Arteta’s men as they went top of the table.

And Liverpool dropping two points against Manchester United means they will not stay there with a much better goal difference than Liverpool and City.

All they need to do is win their remaining games and they will be named the Champions.