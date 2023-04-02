Newcastle United keen on Leicester forward and have deployed scouts to watch him – report

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on the potential transfer of Leicester City wonderkid Amari Richards.

The 18-year-old has impressed Newcastle scouts in recent times, having previously also been highly regarded during spells in the academies of both Chelsea and Arsenal.

It now remains to be seen if Richards will decide to stay put and try to make it at Leicester, or if he’ll be tempted by the opportunity to link up with Eddie Howe’s promising project at Newcastle.

According to the Mail, Leicester are aware of growing interest in Richards, with Brentford also mentioned as being among his suitors.

Richards scored a brace in his last Under-18s outing for the Foxes as they beat Arsenal.

