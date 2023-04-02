Manchester United are reportedly preparing to give Erik ten Hag a new contract with the Dutchman turning things around at Old Trafford.

ten Hag arrived in the summer and his tenure couldn’t have got off to a worse start as United lost their first two games of the season 2-1 to Brighton and 4-0 to Brentford.

Since then though, things have improved considerably, with the Red Devils League Cup winners, in the top four of the Premier League, the FA Cup semi-finals and the Europa League quarters.

Now the Sun are reporting that the United hierarchy are preparing to give their Dutch manager a new five-year contract in the summer worth £12million a year.

The deal will be a £3million pay rise on his current salary and the offer, which is in the works, will not be affected by the uncertainty around the potential ownership change at the club.

With how things have gone in the second half of the season, United fans will hope that manager and club can shake hands on new terms so they can then build on their achievements this season.