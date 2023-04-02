Newcastle owners Jamie Reuben and Mehrdad Ghodoussi took to Twitter to poke fun at Manchester United after the Magpies beat the Red Devils 2-0.

Newcastle beat United 2-0 at St. James Park this afternoon thanks to goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson as Manchester United looked toothless, with Erik ten Hag saying to MUTV afterwards: “I was surprised we couldn’t match the determination, passion and desire of the opponent. We have to do much better.”

The win sends Newcastle 3rd in the Premier League with Reuben and Ghodoussi having themselves a good time on Twitter after the match.

His tweet was followed by one from Reuben, who quote tweeted the official club account’s tweet which read “ABSOLUTELY SENSATIONAL!”.

The win was Newcastle’s first in the league against Manchester United since 2019, with the Red Devils winning five of the matchups since then.

A huge relief for Toon fans, who can revel in their league position and really start to believe that Champions League football could be on its way back to St. James Park.