Newcastle United have been in fine form recently and they have picked up three important wins to consolidate their place in the top three of the Premier League.

The Magpies picked up a comfortable victory over Manchester United and West Ham United and then followed it up with an impressive comeback to win the game against Brentford.

Eddie Howe’s side are clearly full of confidence right now and they have been performing at a high level. They are well-placed to secure Champions League qualification for the next season and the performances have attracted a lot of praise from fans and pundits.

After Newcastle’s victory over Brentford, the club’s social media accounts shared a dressing room photo of the players and co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi has now shared the image on his personal account and captioned the post as “The dream team.”

It is evident that the Newcastle owners are delighted with the performances of the players so far and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can improve their squad further during the summer transfer window and challenge for major trophies next season.