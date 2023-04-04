Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is said to be Arsenal’s preferred name to replace Mikel Arteta if the Spaniard leaves for Real Madrid.

Arteta has come into his own as Arsenal manager this season, with the Gunners sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League by eight points, the Spaniard transforming the club’s fortunes.

Tuttosport (via Football 365) have reported that as a result of Arteta’s performance, Arsenal have named De Zerbi as the man to take over from him should their manager be chased by other teams.

The Italian has hit the ground running at Brighton, winning 13 and losing six of his 26 matches in charge. The Seagulls also sit 6th in the Premier League and are into the FA Cup semi-finals where they will face Manchester United on April 23rd.

Arteta is contracted at Arsenal until 2025, but Remontada Blanca says that the 41-year old is on Real Madrid’s shortlist with Carlo Ancelotti’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu uncertain.

With how well Arsenal are doing this season, it’s likely that the club won’t want to part ways with Arteta at the end of the season, but when Real Madrid come calling it can be very hard to ignore them.