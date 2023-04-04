Chelsea up manager search after having ‘direct contact’ with top candidate

Chelsea want to hire a new manager as soon as possible.

That’s according to leading transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who has reported the Blues have had ‘direct contact’ with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann earlier on Tuesday.

Following Graham Potter’s recent and unsurprising departure from the club, US billionaire owner Todd Boehly is now on the lookout for the former Brighton boss’ successor, and although several managers are on the American’s shortlist, it appears Nagelsmann, 35, is the clear favourite.

Having been recently dismissed from Bayern Munich, after the German giants opted to bring in Thomas Tuchel, Nagelsmann is now back on the market and could find that his next job lies in England’s capital.

Bruno Saltor has taken charge while the Blues conclude their search for a new permanent manager. The stand-in coach will be in charge of the Blues’ Premier League game against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on Tuesday night.

