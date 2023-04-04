New front runner emerges for Chelsea job as Nagelsmann’s issue with Bayern forces rethink

Although it would appear that Julian Nagelsmann is the front runner for the Chelsea manager’s job, the unsolved issue he has with Bayern Munich could tempt the Blues to look elsewhere.

It’s believed that the west Londoners want to appoint their new manager as soon as possible, but they don’t want to rush things at the same time.

Therefore, getting the right candidate in at the right time is crucial for them to move forward again. They can’t afford another wrong decision so soon after deciding that Graham Potter wasn’t actually the right man for the job.

Nagelsmann remains on gardening leave at Bayern Munich and it’s suggested that Chelsea will need to request permission to talk to the Bavarian club’s former manager.

To that end, serious consideration is now being given to ex-Barcelona and Spain coach, Luis Enrique, according to The Sun.

Although he’s had a relatively low profile since leaving the Spanish national team, he’s known to be a strong character, decisive and forward-thinking in terms of tactics.

He has been known to have scaffolding installed by the side of training pitches so that he can stand upon a raised platform for a wider view of things, and it’s little tweaks such as that which help to give him a better understanding of player movements and where on the pitch he may need to improve certain aspects.

Quite like this video of Luis Enrique, yelling at his squad from on top of some scaffolding…pic.twitter.com/sHnEeQI0XX — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) November 13, 2018

Having fallen out with Lionel Messi and Neymar way back when he was at Barcelona, detailed by the Daily Mail, he eventually went on to guide that team to the treble.

More Stories / Latest News Premier League team of the week: Arsenal duo join Man City trio in BBC line up “Embarrassing” – Former Tottenham star hits out at Harry Kane antics vs Everton Exclusive: Arsenal need to pay “crazy money” for transfer of Serie A star

He also has top-level playing experience himself and knows exactly what it takes to get to the very top.

As someone who is therefore used to working with big names and getting the best out of them, unlike Graham Potter, he isn’t the worst choice in the world.