Exclusive: Liverpool to make Chelsea star one of their “main targets” in transfer revamp

Liverpool will make Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount one of their main targets in this summer’s transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The England international is approaching the final year of his contract and there’s growing speculation over his future as we edge closer to the summer, and it seems clear he’s firmly in Liverpool’s sights.

The Reds need to make changes in the middle of the park, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara not being at their best this season, while Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are about to become free agents.

That could make Mount an important addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad, and Romano has confirmed that they like the 24-year-old Blues ace a lot.

“One of Liverpool’s main targets this summer will be Mason Mount for sure,” Romano said.

“Let’s see what happens with the future Chelsea coach, and if that could change the player’s situation… but Liverpool are following Mount’s situation and they appreciate him a lot.”

Romano also confirmed that Keita is heading for the Liverpool exit as the club look to majorly refresh that area of their squad ahead of next season.