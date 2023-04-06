Watch Frank Lampard give some more reaction to his reappointment as Chelsea’s interim manager until the end of the season.

Lampard was reappointed this afternoon as the Blues look to steady the ship while the club’s search for a permanent manager continues.

Speaking on Chelsea’s Twitter after his second opening press conference as manager, Lampard admitted he was really excited to return.

“Really happy, really excited. Coming back to Chelsea with whom I’ve got such a great connection with, I’m really looking forward to get working again.

“It’s a quick turnaround for me and the team, but we understand the games that are coming up, starting this weekend and then the games after that, but we’re ready.”

Chelsea’s first game under Lampard’s second term as manager comes this Saturday when the Blues face Wolves at Molineux.