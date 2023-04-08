Video: Roberto De Zerbi and Cristian Stellini were involved in a heated confrontation before kick-off

Brighton and Hove Albion Tottenham FC
Posted by

The pre-game handshake between Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and Tottenham interim manager Cristian Stellini was far from a refular one.

When Stellini approached De Zerbi for the pre-match handshake, the Brighton boss started lashing out at him, leaving Stellini looking shocked.

The duo eventually broke apart, with Stellini tapping De Zerbi on the back, but the tense exchange left a sour note before the game even kicked off.

The incident apparently stemmed from Stellini’s pre-game comments, which suggested that De Zerbi’s success at Brighton was due to the work of his predecessor, Graham Potter.

Watch the pair go at it below:

It is worth noting that De Zerbi is one of the managers linked with the Tottenham job.

 

 

More Stories Cristian Stellini Roberto De Zerbi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.