Video: Roberto De Zerbi and Cristian Stellini were involved in a heated confrontation before kick-off

The pre-game handshake between Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and Tottenham interim manager Cristian Stellini was far from a refular one.

When Stellini approached De Zerbi for the pre-match handshake, the Brighton boss started lashing out at him, leaving Stellini looking shocked.

The duo eventually broke apart, with Stellini tapping De Zerbi on the back, but the tense exchange left a sour note before the game even kicked off.

The incident apparently stemmed from Stellini’s pre-game comments, which suggested that De Zerbi’s success at Brighton was due to the work of his predecessor, Graham Potter.

Apparently Stellini said before the game that De Zerbi’s success at Brighton is because of Graham Potter, hence the argument before the game and RDZ celebrating our goal in front of their bench. Hope we smash them now…#bhafc — Brighton Bubble (@BrightonBubble) April 8, 2023

Watch the pair go at it below:

Roberto De Zerbi and Cristian Stellini appeared to have a heated exchange before the start of Brighton's clash with Tottenham ? pic.twitter.com/YqKsN2M6ls — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 8, 2023

A fiery start to Spurs v Brighton ? Roberto De Zerbi with some strong words for Tottenham's interim boss Cristian Stellini after the pre-match handshake! ? Stream #PLGoalRush LIVE, or on demand after, here ? https://t.co/otj7WlGm6Y#OptusSport #PL pic.twitter.com/oxpEjcLjCi — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) April 8, 2023

It is worth noting that De Zerbi is one of the managers linked with the Tottenham job.